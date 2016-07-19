版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 20:55 BJT

BRIEF-VBI Vaccines applies eVLP platform in development of vaccine candidate to prevent zika virus

July 19 VBI Vaccines Inc

* VBI Vaccines applies its EVLP platform in development of a novel vaccine candidate to prevent Zika virus

* VBI is developing a bivalent Zika vaccine candidate consisting of e glycoprotein and ns1 glycoprotein Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

