BRIEF-Mattel awarded Jurassic World license

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 Mattel Inc :
* Mattel awarded Jurassic World license
* Mattel will design, produce and bring to market a wide variety of toys and consumer products inspired by franchise
* License rights include wide variety of products, including action figures, play-sets, vehicles, games, plush, role-play, preschool, activity toys
* Awarded worldwide master toy licensee for Jurassic World beginning in july 2017
* Mattel and NBC Universal will begin to design and develop new lines immediately, with initial products hitting shelves in early 2018
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.