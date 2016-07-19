版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 20:54 BJT

BRIEF-Stellar Biotechnologies, Neovacs announce formation of new company Neostell S.A.S. in France

July 19 Stellar Biotechnologies Inc :

* Stellar Biotechnologies and Neovacs announce formation of new company Neostell S.A.S. In France

* Formation of Neostell S.A.S. To manufacture and sell conjugated therapeutic vaccines using stellar's keyhole limpet hemocyanin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐