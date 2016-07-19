BRIEF-Pfizer gets WHO prequalification for multi-dose vial presentation of Prevenar 13

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 Pfizer Inc :
* Pfizer receives world health organization prequalification for multi-dose vial presentation of Prevenar 13
* Prequalified MDV presentation is expected to be introduced under AMC program in early 2017, for shipment to countries supported by GAVI
* Once MDV presentation is introduced under AMC, pricing of $3.10/dose for Prevenar 13 expected to be available to all GAVI-eligible countries
* In addition, expanded availability will enable GAVI-Graduated countries to access same pricing until 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.