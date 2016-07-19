版本:
BRIEF-Pfizer gets WHO prequalification for multi-dose vial presentation of Prevenar 13

July 19 Pfizer Inc :

* Pfizer receives world health organization prequalification for multi-dose vial presentation of Prevenar 13

* Prequalified MDV presentation is expected to be introduced under AMC program in early 2017, for shipment to countries supported by GAVI

* Once MDV presentation is introduced under AMC, pricing of $3.10/dose for Prevenar 13 expected to be available to all GAVI-eligible countries

* In addition, expanded availability will enable GAVI-Graduated countries to access same pricing until 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

