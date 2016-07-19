版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二

BRIEF-Pasinex says Pinargozu mine operations unaffected on attempted coup in Turkey

July 19 Pasinex Resources Ltd

* Comments on recent attempted coup in Turkey; operations at Pinargozu mine were not affected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

