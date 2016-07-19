版本:
BRIEF-Shenandoah gets nod to increase size of board from 8 to 9 members

July 19 Shenandoah Telecommunications Co :

* On july 18, 2016, board approved an amendment to increase size of board from eight to nine members - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

