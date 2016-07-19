版本:
BRIEF-Enterprise Products Partners adds propylene exports to service offerings at Houston ship channel facility

July 19 Enterprise Products Partners Lp

* Loaded first two vessels with polymer grade propylene for export at enterprise hydrocarbons terminal

* "Expecting an increase in number of PGP export cargoes in response to growing international demand" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

