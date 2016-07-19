版本:
BRIEF-Midland Exploration resumes work on Heva

July 19 Midland Exploration Inc

* Midland resumes work on Heva following the discovery of several new gold showings near the Cadillac Break

* New exploration program will begin shortly at Heva project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

