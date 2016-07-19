BRIEF-American Refining Group invests in Novvi to accelerate Amyris commercialization of renewable base oil and lubricant platform

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 Amyris Inc
* American Refining Group invests in Novvi to accelerate Amyris commercialization of renewable base oil and lubricant platform
* Committed to 33.3% equity investment into JV, Amyris & Cosan to continue to hold share ownership stakes in Novvi, with ARG
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.