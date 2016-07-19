版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日

BRIEF-AIG launches primary cyber coverage for property, liability exposures

July 19 American International Group Inc :

* AIG launches primary cyber coverage for property and liability exposures

* Launched cyberedge plus, standalone policy designed to provide clients with primary insurance protection for a broad range of cyber risks

* Cyberedge plus designed to protect clients from cyber risks including property damage, bodily injury, business interruption, product liability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

