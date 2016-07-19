BRIEF-Agenus' chief financial officer, C.Evan Ballantyne to resign

July 19 Agenus Inc :

* On july 14, 2016, C. Evan Ballantyne, chief financial officer informed agenus of his intention to resign - sec filing

* Christin Klaskin, Agenus' VP, finance and principal accounting officer, will retain her roles, assume role of principal financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)