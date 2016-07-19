BRIEF-Korea Equity Fund announces merger negotiations with JP Morgan China Region Fund

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 Korea Equity Fund Inc :
* Per proposal, two funds would merge on terms based upon two funds' relative net asset values per share at date of merger
* JFC will be surviving fund and would continue to retain services of JF International Management Inc
* Successor fund board would comprise two members from current fund board and four members of JP Morgan China Region Fund board
* Proposed name of successor fund will be North East Asia growth fund
* Korea equity fund, inc. Announces merger negotiations with JP Morgan China Region Fund, Inc.
* Successor fund's investment objective and principal investment strategies would be modified from JFC's current investment objective
* Successor fund would seek to buy up to 50% of successor fund's issued shares at net asset value per share less associated costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.