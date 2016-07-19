BRIEF-Incipio- FTC grants early termination of waiting period for Skullcandy deal

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 Skullcandy Inc
* FTC granted early termination of waiting period in connection with cash tender offer to buy all of outstanding shares of Skullcandy Inc
* Tender offer will remain open for Skullcandy stockholders to tender their shares until midnight edt at end of day on August 2, 2016
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.