版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 21:40 BJT

BRIEF-Incipio- FTC grants early termination of waiting period for Skullcandy deal

July 19 Skullcandy Inc

* FTC granted early termination of waiting period in connection with cash tender offer to buy all of outstanding shares of Skullcandy Inc

* Tender offer will remain open for Skullcandy stockholders to tender their shares until midnight edt at end of day on August 2, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐