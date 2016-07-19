版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 21:21 BJT

BRIEF-Baxter International sets quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share

July 19 Baxter International Inc

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

