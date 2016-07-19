版本:
BRIEF-International SOS partners with Uber

July 19 Uber Technologies Inc

* Uber will be International SOS' exclusive global ridesharing partner

* International SOS, Uber for business enter partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

