版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 21:28 BJT

BRIEF-SQI Diagnostics sees increase in Q4 revenue

July 19 Sqi Diagnostics Inc

* In Q4 expects to double revenues over previous quarter with bulk of revenue from platform, kit sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

