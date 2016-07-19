版本:
BRIEF-Twitter signs NBA deal to stream new shows - WSJ

July 19 (Reuters) -

* Twitter signs NBA deal to stream new shows - WSJ

* Partnership with NBA won't include digital rights to stream actual games - WSJ Source text:(on.wsj.com/29KFptH) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

