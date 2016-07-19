版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 22:10 BJT

BRIEF-DTS and Paramount enters agreement to include DTS:X audio in select home entertainment releases

July 19 DTS Inc :

* DTS and Paramount enter agreement to include DTS:X audio in select home entertainment releases

* Paramount home media distribution will release a collection of home entertainment titles with a DTS:X soundtrack Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

