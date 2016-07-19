BRIEF-Emera's current Vice President, Karen Hutt to become President and CEO of NSP

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 Emera Inc :
* Effective August 1, Karen Hutt, currently Emera's Vice president, mergers and acquisitions, will become President and CEO of NSP
* Bob Hanf, currently President and CEO of NSP, will assume new role of executive Vice President, stakeholder relations and regulatory affairs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.