BRIEF-Emera's current Vice President, Karen Hutt to become President and CEO of NSP

* Effective August 1, Karen Hutt, currently Emera's Vice president, mergers and acquisitions, will become President and CEO of NSP

* Bob Hanf, currently President and CEO of NSP, will assume new role of executive Vice President, stakeholder relations and regulatory affairs