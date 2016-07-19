版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 22:23 BJT

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance enters transactional liability insurance market

July 19 Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance:

* Enters transactional liability insurance market

* Names Robert Underhill to head product area and fills key underwriting roles

* Is underwriting representations & warranties insurance and other coverages for risks and uncertainties in corporate transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐