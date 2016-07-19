BRIEF-U.S. said poised to sue to block Anthem, Aetna mergers - Bloomberg

July 19 (Reuters) -

* U.S. said poised to sue to block Anthem, Aetna mergers - Bloomberg

* While the companies may offer to sell assets to gain approval for the deals, that's unlikely to sway antitrust officials - Bloomberg

* While the companies may offer to sell assets to gain approval for the deals, that's unlikely to sway antitrust officials - Bloomberg Source text: (bloom.bg/29Jomfa) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)