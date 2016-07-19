版本:
BRIEF-Medical Compression System DBN names Gerry Feldman as CEO

July 19 Medical Compression System DBN Ltd :

* Board of directors has appointed Gerry Feldman as company's chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

