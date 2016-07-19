版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 23:26 BJT

BRIEF-Principal Financial says as of June 30, assets under management by asset manager were $382.8 bln for principal global investors

July 19 Principal Financial Group Inc:

* As of June 30, 2016, assets under management by asset manager were $382.8 billion for principal global investors

* As of June 30, assets under management by asset manager was $135.8 billion for principal international, other entities of co Source text (bit.ly/2aqJLHe) Further company coverage:

