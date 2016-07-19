版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 23:34 BJT

BRIEF-BNC Bancorp files for potential mixed shelf filing

July 19 BNC Bancorp

* Files for potential mixed shelf filing, size not disclosed - sec filing Source text: bit.ly/2aqLOed Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐