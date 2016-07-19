版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 21:36 BJT

BRIEF-Amazon.Com Inc - Kindle announces launch of singles classics

July 19 Amazon.Com Inc

* Announced launch of singles classics; singles classics are priced from $0.99 and available for free to Kindle unlimited subscribers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

