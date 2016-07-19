BRIEF-5 bidders in final round for Yahoo's core business - CNBC

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 (Reuters) -
* There Are Five Bidders In The Final Round For Yahoo's Core Business - CNBC Tweet, Citing Sources Source (cnb.cx/29R4GY3) Further company coverage:
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.