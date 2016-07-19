BRIEF-Forbes Energy enters into forbearance pacts with certain noteholders, lenders

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 Forbes Energy Services :
* Noteholders and lenders agreed to forbear from exercising any of their remedies under agreements governing their indebtedness
* Forbes Energy Services Ltd says does not intend to make such cash interest payments during terms of forbearance agreements
* Co, certain units entered into forbearance agreements with certain noteholders and lenders
* Failure to make semi-annual interest payment due on june 15, 2016 on its outstanding 9% senior notes due 2019, or senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.