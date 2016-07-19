BRIEF-Immune pharmaceuticals to form pain,neurology spin off company around AmiKet

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Immune pharmaceuticals to form pain and neurology spin off company around AmiKet
* Says parties have agreed to a target closing date of september 15, 2016
* NPT plans to make first tranche of its investment into new subsidiary upon closing based on pre-agreed terms
* According to amended agreement immune will form a pain-neurology subsidiary, which will own AmiKet intellectual property
* Says entered into an amended agreement with NPT, a syndicate of experienced healthcare investors
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.