BRIEF-Immune pharmaceuticals to form pain,neurology spin off company around AmiKet

July 19 Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Immune pharmaceuticals to form pain and neurology spin off company around AmiKet

* NPT plans to make first tranche of its investment into new subsidiary upon closing based on pre-agreed terms

* Parties have agreed to a target closing date of september 15, 2016

* Says entered into an amended agreement with NPT, a syndicate of experienced healthcare investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

