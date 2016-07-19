版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 21:56 BJT

BRIEF-Yahoo's goal is to finish bidding process by end of july - CNBC

July 19 (Reuters) -

* Yahoo's goal is to finish the bidding process by the end of July - CNBC, citing sources Source text - cnb.cx/2a5WNeh Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

