2016年 7月 19日

BRIEF-Air Products to build new plant in Pukou Economic Development Zone in Nanjing

July 19 Air Products And Chemicals Inc

* Will build a new plant and associated infrastructure in Pukou Economic Development Zone (PKEDZ), Nanjing, Eastern China

* Air Products invests in new capacity to support Pukou Economic Development Zone in China's Nanjing Source text for Eikon:

