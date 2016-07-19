BRIEF-EMC says shareholders approve merger with Dell

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 Emc Corp :
* EMC shareholders vote strongly in favor of merger with Dell
* Approximately 98% of voting EMC shareholders cast their votes in favor of merger
* EMC shareholders today approved merger agreement with Dell
* Transaction is expected to close on original terms and within originally announced timeframe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.