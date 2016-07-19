版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二

BRIEF-EMC says shareholders approve merger with Dell

July 19 Emc Corp :

* EMC shareholders vote strongly in favor of merger with Dell

* Approximately 98% of voting EMC shareholders cast their votes in favor of merger

* EMC shareholders today approved merger agreement with Dell

* Transaction is expected to close on original terms and within originally announced timeframe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

