BRIEF-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp prices 0.875% three-year USD reference notes due 2019

July 19 (Reuters) -

* Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp says priced its new 0.875% three-year usd reference notes security due on July 19, 2019

* Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp says priced its new 0.875% three-year reference notes(r) security

* Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp says issue will settle on Wednesday, July 20, 2016 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)