BRIEF-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp prices 0.875% three-year USD reference notes due 2019

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 (Reuters) -
* Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp says priced its new 0.875% three-year usd reference notes security due on July 19, 2019
* Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp says priced its new 0.875% three-year reference notes(r) security
* Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp says issue will settle on Wednesday, July 20, 2016 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.