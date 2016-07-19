版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三 00:42 BJT

BRIEF-Avis Budget Group says Masterpass by Mastercard is a payment option for customers

July 19 Avis Budget Group Inc :

* Avis Budget Group Inc says Masterpass by Mastercard is now a payment option for customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

