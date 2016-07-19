BRIEF-Lockheed says don't have plans for F-35 production stepups for H2 2016-Conf Call

UPDATE 1-Burkina Faso 2016/17 cotton crop seen rising to 750,000 tonnes -minister
July 19 Lockheed Martin Corp
* Says on track to deliver 53 F-35s in FY 2016
* Says significant progress towards IS&GS deal closure continues to be achieved; says deal is expected to close by August 2016
* Says demand for F35s remains strong internationally
* Says test helicopters on Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion program continue to progress through series of increasing payload lift weights to validate capabilities
* Says expect to close on the F-35 LRIP 9 and 10 contracts soon and recover significant operating cash tied to those negotiations
* Says Turkey still remains very valued NATO partner for co; says look forward to continuing co's business relationship with Turkey
* Says will continue to assess situation in Turkey and keep shareholders posted if there's any impact on business
* Says income from FAS/CAS in 2016 is about $975 mln; says 2017 income from FAS/CAS would be about $400 mln lower than 2016
* Says required pension contribution in 2018 would be little higher than $1.5 bln
* Says, however, sees much stronger cash flows from Sikorsky and F-35 program in 2018 vs 2016
* Says don't have plans for F-35 production stepups for H2 2016, and it could cause second half to look little lighter than H1 2016
* Says F-35 volume level is expected to be higher in H2 2016, and will have dilutive effect on overall margins of Aeronautics biz Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
