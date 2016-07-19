版本:
2016年 7月 20日

BRIEF-Ecology and Environment Inc says Frank B. Silvestro will retire as chairman of the board

July 19 (Reuters) -

* Ecology and Environment Inc says Frank B. Silvestro will retire as Chairman of the board of directors, effective January 1, 2017 - SEC Filing

* After his retirement, Silvestro intends to continue to serve as a director on co's board of directors Source - bit.ly/29RsPxs Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

