BRIEF-Ecology and Environment Inc says Frank B. Silvestro will retire as chairman of the board

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 (Reuters) -
* Ecology and Environment Inc says Frank B. Silvestro will retire as Chairman of the board of directors, effective January 1, 2017 - SEC Filing
* After his retirement, Silvestro intends to continue to serve as a director on co's board of directors Source - bit.ly/29RsPxs Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.