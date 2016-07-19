版本:
BRIEF-Elon Musk "will be working at Tesla on Autopilot & Model 3 today" - Tweet

July 19 (Reuters) -

* Elon Musk - "Will be working at Tesla on Autopilot & Model 3 today, then aiming to pull an all-nighter and complete the master product plan" - Tweet Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

