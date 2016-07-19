版本:
2016年 7月 20日 星期三

BRIEF-Twitter creates application process for verified accounts

July 19 Twitter Inc :

* Twitter announces application process for verified accounts

* Created an online application process for twitter accounts to receive verified status

* Application process will start rolling out today and be available globally this week

* Says account may be verified if it is determined to be of public interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

