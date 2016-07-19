版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三 04:54 BJT

BRIEF-Novocure's unit provides notice of non-renewal to Harris

July 19 Novocure Ltd :

* Based on terms of agreement, agreement will terminate on July 21, 2017

* Says Unit Novocure GMBH, provided a notice of non-renewal to Harris Corporation of strategic supplier agreement dated July 21, 2011 Source text: (bit.ly/29MFHzd) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

