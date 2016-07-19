版本:
2016年 7月 20日

BRIEF-Visa declares qtrly dividend of $0.14 per share

July 19 Visa Inc :

* Board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of class A common stock

* Visa inc declares quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

