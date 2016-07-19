版本:
BRIEF-Fairmont Resources to make final payment for Grabasa asset purchase

July 19 Fairmont Resources Inc :

* Fairmont exclusivity period for Grabasa asset purchase

* Intends to make final payment on Grabasa purchase of 2.6 million euros to Spanish courts before expiry of exclusivity period on July 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

