2016年 7月 20日

BRIEF-Nevada Gold & Casinos' board authorizes $2 mln stock repurchase

July 19 Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc :

* Board of directors authorized a $2 million stock repurchase program - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2arJHqs) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

