BRIEF-United Continental sees Q3 gross capital expenditures $620-$ 640 Mln

UPDATE 1-Sarjanovic steps down as CEO of sugar merchant Alvean
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
July 19 United Continental Holdings Inc :
* Sees Q3 Consolidated Casm Excluding Special Charges 12.01-12.25 ¢/ASM
* Based on july 13, 2016 fuel forward curve, expects total q3 hedge loss of approximately $20 million, or $0.02 per gallon
* For the full-year 2016, the company expects a hedge loss of approximately $235 million, or $0.06 per gallon
* For 2016, expects to pay about 9.4% of total adjusted earnings as profit sharing to employees
* United Continental Holdings Inc Sees Fy Consolidated Casm Excluding Special Charges 12.08-12.27 ¢/Asm
* Sees decline q3 unit passenger revenue to be driven primarily by demand growth not keeping pace with capacity growth
* United Continental Holdings Inc Sees Q3 Gross Capital Expenditures $620 - $ 640 Mln
* Sees q3 consolidated capacity year-over-year up 1.5 % to 2.5 %
* United Continental Holdings Inc Sees Fy Gross Capital Expenditures $3,100 - $ 3,300 Mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index pulled back in morning trade on Monday, with several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risky assets.