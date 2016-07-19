版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三 05:08 BJT

BRIEF-Kimball Electronics bought certain assets of Aircom Manufacturing

July 19 Kimball Electronics Inc :

* Acquired certain assets and assumed certain liabilities of aircom manufacturing for total consideration of about $3.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

