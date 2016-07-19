BRIEF-Mueller Water Products amended its credit agreement on July 13

July 19 Mueller Water Products Inc :

* Amendment to extend maturity date to July 2021 (from December 2017)

* On july 13, 2016, Mueller Water Products, Inc amended its asset based lending credit agreement - SEC filing

* Amendment to also increase general limit on company's ability to issue cash dividends to $35 million (from $15 million)