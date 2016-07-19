版本:
2016年 7月 20日

BRIEF-Matthew Gaasenbeek disposes of securities of EcoSynthetix

July 19 Ecosynthetix Inc :

* Has disposed of ownership and control of 2.1 million common shares of Ecosynthetix Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

