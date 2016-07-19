版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三 05:21 BJT

BRIEF-Conagra Foods CFO Marberger's initial base salary will be $580,000

July 19 Conagra Foods Inc :

* CFO Marberger's initial base salary will be $580,000 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐