BRIEF-Blueknight Energy to buy 9 asphalt terminals from Ergon for $108.8 mln

UPDATE 1-Sarjanovic steps down as CEO of sugar merchant Alvean
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
July 19 Blueknight Energy Partners Lp :
* Blueknight Energy Partners to acquire nine asphalt terminals from Ergon for $108.8 million and Ergon to acquire Blueknight's general partner
* Conflicts committee of board of directors of Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., L.L.C., general partner of BKEP
* Also agreed to contribute 9 asphalt terminals, $22.1 million of cash to BKEP in return for total consideration of about $130.9 million
* Deal for $108.8 million
* Expect transaction to be immediately accretive to partnership generating an anticipated first year cash flow multiple in 8-9 times range
* BKEP has agreed to repurchase 13,335,390 of its series a preferred units currently owned by Blueknight Energy Holding
* Says Ergon also has agreed to acquire an aggregate of $5.0 million of common units for cash in a private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index pulled back in morning trade on Monday, with several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risky assets.