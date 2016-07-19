版本:
BRIEF-Iroquois Master Fund reports 9.7 pct stake in WPCS international

July 19 Iroquois Master Fund Ltd :

* Reports 9.7 Pct Stake In Wpcs International Inc As Of July 14 - SEC filing

* Iroquois Master Fund Ltd says purchased securities of WPCS International Inc, were "undervalued" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

