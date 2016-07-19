版本:
July 20, 2016

BRIEF-Four Corners Property Trust announces six restaurant sale

July 19 Four Corners Property Trust Inc :

* FCPT funded acquisition with cash on hand

* Four Corners Property Trust announces six restaurant sale and leaseback totaling $5.7 million

* Acquired six Pizza Hut restaurants in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin MSA in Illinois and Indiana via a sale and leaseback transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

