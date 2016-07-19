版本:
BRIEF-BMW of North America says product certification of all MY2017 BMW diesel models has been delayed due to testing logistics

July 20 BMW of North America:

* Says product certification of all MY2017 BMW diesel models has been delayed due to testing logistics

* Production of 328d Sedan, 328d Sports Wagon, X3 xDrive28d, X5 xDrive35d models will commence once homologation has been finalized Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

